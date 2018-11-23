LSV Asset Management Acquires 1,400 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Westlake Chemical worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $69.39 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $135.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,938,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,347.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

