LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,191,768 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

