LSV Asset Management Sells 222,382 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,382 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 99,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LSV Asset Management Sells 222,382 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/lsv-asset-management-sells-222382-shares-of-discovery-inc-series-c-disck.html.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.