LTC Properties’ (LTC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE LTC opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 86.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 11,804.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.