Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 95.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

