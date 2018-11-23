Majestic Wine PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (WINE)

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:WINE opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.10) on Friday. Majestic Wine has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34).
A number of analysts recently weighed in on WINE shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Majestic Wine to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Majestic Wine to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.83 ($5.33).
In related news, insider James Crawford bought 4,989 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £20,005.89 ($26,141.24).
Majestic Wine Company Profile
Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company offers red, white, rose, fine, dessert, and port and sherry wines; champagne, prosecco, sparkling wine, and cavas under Ruinart, Laurent Perrier, Veuve Clicquot, Bollinger, Nicolas Feuillatte, Taittinger, Krug, Lanson, Moët & Chandon, and Chandon brands; and beer products comprising lager, ale, and craft beers.
