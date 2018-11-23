Majestic Wine (WINE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Majestic Wine to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Majestic Wine to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Majestic Wine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 407.83 ($5.33).

WINE stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 308.50 ($4.03). 688,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,440. Majestic Wine has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.99) and a one year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider James Crawford acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £20,005.89 ($26,141.24).

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company offers red, white, rose, fine, dessert, and port and sherry wines; champagne, prosecco, sparkling wine, and cavas under Ruinart, Laurent Perrier, Veuve Clicquot, Bollinger, Nicolas Feuillatte, Taittinger, Krug, Lanson, Moët & Chandon, and Chandon brands; and beer products comprising lager, ale, and craft beers.

