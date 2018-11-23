Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.55

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 104697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 58.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 29.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 39.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

