Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,231,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,325,000 after buying an additional 1,381,094 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,701,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,846,000 after buying an additional 566,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,275,000 after buying an additional 537,871 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,548,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,529,000 after buying an additional 6,379,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,126,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,071,000 after buying an additional 524,066 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at $16.19 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/manulife-financial-co-mfc-holdings-decreased-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.