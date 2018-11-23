Manulife Financial (MFC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manulife Financial’s third-quarter 2018 earnings improved year over year on double-digit core earnings growth across Asia and the United States plus a strong uptick in Global Wealth and Asset Management segments and also owing to solid net income. Year to date, shares of Manulife have outperformed its industry’s decline as the stock’s loss was narrower. The life insurer continues to witness new business volumes, particularly in Asia and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses, boosting long-term earnings growth. The company is hell bent on optimizing its portfolio with an objective to release $5 billion in capital by 2022. It is also targeting an expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% or $1 billion in expense savings by 2022. However, the company’s declining group benefit sales in Canada segment will weigh on its results.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,548,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,529,000 after buying an additional 6,379,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,402,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,599,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,587,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after buying an additional 2,941,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Manulife Financial by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,343,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,375,000 after buying an additional 2,813,292 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

