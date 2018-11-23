Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Lessened by Lyons Wealth Management LLC.

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.5% of Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,712,000 after buying an additional 3,550,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,709,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,535,000 after buying an additional 1,203,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after buying an additional 2,162,851 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,482,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after buying an additional 1,496,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $63.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

