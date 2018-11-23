Marret Resource (MAR) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.57

Media headlines about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a media sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TSE MAR opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Marret Resource has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.

About Marret Resource

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

