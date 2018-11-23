Martingale Asset Management L P Has $12.83 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,173 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Michael Kors by 25.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,403 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $37,956,000 after buying an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 1,220.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,712 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. Michael Kors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KORS. MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $12,187,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $10,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,516 shares of company stock worth $36,817,667. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Michael Kors Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

