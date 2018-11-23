Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Masonite International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Masonite International by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in Masonite International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Masonite International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $75.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/masonite-international-corp-door-shares-bought-by-globeflex-capital-l-p.html.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.