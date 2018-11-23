Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 7,872 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 598,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,058,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,343 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,013,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,045 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 271,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 106,649 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-buys-7872-shares-of-invesco-ltd-ivz.html.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.