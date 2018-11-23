Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $592,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 39,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 275,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE ACC opened at $43.29 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

