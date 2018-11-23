Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $115.69 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.47.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

