Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $136.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.08 and a fifty-two week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

