MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Sold by 22Nw LP

22Nw LP lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,711 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 2.4% of 22Nw LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 22Nw LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

