MAXIMUS (MMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAXIMUS, Inc. is an extremely dynamic and complex organization that offers government and industry a range of unique services, products, and solutions. The diverse services and products that MAXIMUS offers may be categorized into three groups: Government Program Management and Operations, Consulting, and Systems. Government Program Management and Operations focuses on having a measurable impact on the lives of the citizens we help government serve. The insights of MAXIMUS Consulting, and the technological innovations advanced through Systems, help government gain program efficiencies and pursue improvements that in turn benefit citizens. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. MAXIMUS has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $63,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $397,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,909 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

