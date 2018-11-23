Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Maxwell Technologies worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXWL. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 87.2% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,944,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,620 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Maxwell Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxwell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Maxwell Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxwell Technologies stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Maxwell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Maxwell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MXWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

