Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 7.90% of Mazor Robotics worth $121,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZOR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the third quarter valued at $81,648,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,027,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mazor Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,416,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 506,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

MZOR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 1.32. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MZOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

