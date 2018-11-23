Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $13.78 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.89 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.49.

In other Cisco Systems news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

