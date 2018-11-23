Medidata Solutions Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (MDSO)

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Medidata Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

MDSO stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

