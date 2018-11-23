Mediwound (MDWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.03.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 477.34% and a negative return on equity of 400.37%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Mediwound will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mediwound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mediwound by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mediwound by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mediwound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

