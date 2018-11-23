Metalore Resources (MET) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Metalore Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

MET opened at C$1.81 on Friday. Metalore Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$3.14.

Metalore Resources Company Profile

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

