Metaverse ETP (ETP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.65 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 59.1% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00025997 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, RightBTC and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $61.38 million and $2.65 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.02865380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00120402 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 56,957,693 coins and its circulating supply is 53,623,559 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bitfinex, HitBTC, RightBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

