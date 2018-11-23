Metro (MRU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Barclays

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Metro from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.88.

Metro stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Metro has a 12 month low of C$38.32 and a 12 month high of C$45.83.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metro will post 2.90000016724338 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

