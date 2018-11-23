Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Position Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $140,277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 632.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,027,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,604 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 345.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,028,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,549 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,408 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $36.38 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

