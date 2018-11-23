Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Lessened by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $145,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $103.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $783.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. $1 restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

