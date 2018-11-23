Microsoft (MSFT) Given a $127.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a $107.97 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $103.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $4,061,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 90.5% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

