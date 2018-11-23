Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) CEO Sells $50,860.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 63.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

