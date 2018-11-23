Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in QuickLogic Co. (QUIK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 35.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 27.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 893,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.17. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

QuickLogic Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

