Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $124.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,405 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $130,524.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,931 shares of company stock worth $418,026 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLAB opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

