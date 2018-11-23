Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.70 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,775.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Mike Rose acquired 12,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$240,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$96,100.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.60 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.25 per share, with a total value of C$53,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,450.00.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.98. 411,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,898. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a twelve month low of C$17.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.00.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

