Mineum One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (MNM)

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mineum has a total market cap of $121,243.00 and $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mineum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mineum Profile

Mineum (CRYPTO:MNM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official message board is forum.mineum.org. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineum’s official website is mineum.org.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

