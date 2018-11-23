Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 15,365 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 422,843 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,555,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,559,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

IXC opened at $33.46 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

