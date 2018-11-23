Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Insider Jason Gray Sells 2,925 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Jason Gray sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 44,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,082. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.26.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Benchmark cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

