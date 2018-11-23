MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

