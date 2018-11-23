MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 46.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,125,000 after buying an additional 912,403 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 48.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,600,000 after buying an additional 290,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after buying an additional 284,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,880,000 after buying an additional 278,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/mml-investors-services-llc-grows-stake-in-ralph-lauren-corp-rl.html.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.