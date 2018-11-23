MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $192.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

