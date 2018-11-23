MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,689.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $15.33 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $16.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

