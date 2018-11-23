Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 149,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 52.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,517 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 34.3% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 669,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

MDLZ opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/mondelez-international-inc-mdlz-shares-bought-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.