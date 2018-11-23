Moneytoken Hits Market Cap of $4.95 Million (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Moneytoken has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $109,700.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moneytoken token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00128145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00197671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.08591061 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009234 BTC.

About Moneytoken

Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,310,705,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,334,630 tokens. Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moneytoken’s official website is moneytoken.com. The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken.

Moneytoken Token Trading

Moneytoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneytoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneytoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

