Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Volkswagen (VOW3) a €160.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BNP Paribas set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €192.40 ($223.72).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.92 ($176.65) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

