Morgan Stanley Trims Continental Resources (CLR) Target Price to $63.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLR. KLR Group raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

