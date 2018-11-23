Morgan Stanley Trims Murphy Oil (MUR) Target Price to $27.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.73.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -242.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -769.23%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

