Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 12,839 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $33,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $120,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX opened at $125.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 12,839 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/morningstar-investment-services-llc-sells-12839-shares-of-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.