Mplx Lp (MPLX) is Heronetta Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 5.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 319.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 50.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.62.

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.85 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.57%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

