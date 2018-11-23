Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MYGN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.90.

MYGN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. 20,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 59.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

